Arab Parliament Deplores Israeli Tower Construction Around Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned on Tuesday an Israeli occupation plan to erect a tower around the western wall of Jerusalem's fabled Al-Aqsa mosque, calling for "urgent intervention" to halt these violations.
These actions risk "inflaming the emotions" of Muslims around the world, the Cairo-based Arab League's legislative wing said in a statement, emphasizing that "Israeli practices" are tantamount to "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing."
Besides being a "flagrant violation" of international laws and principles, these moves seek to "alter the historic and political landscape" of the holy city of Jerusalem, added the statement. (end)
