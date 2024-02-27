Astrazeneca Makes Shanghai Its Fifth Global Strategic Hub

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shanghai has become the fifth global strategic hub for the
British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, joining hubs in the
United States, Sweden and UK, the company announced at the 2024
Shanghai Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry International Development
Conference, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The Shanghai hub is a global strategic center that integrates
research and development (R&D), commercial and production
operations. It plays an important role as a strategic launching pad
for AstraZeneca's global strategy, R&D and long-term
development, the company noted.
"For over three decades, AstraZeneca has been deeply rooted in
China, with Shanghai at the heart of our strategic endeavors," said
Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of AstraZeneca.
"We see great opportunity for Shanghai and the Yangtze River
Delta region to leverage its international capabilities to
globalize local innovations, for instance by promoting global
recognition of Chinese clinical research data," noted Soriot,
adding that AstraZeneca remains committed to further exploring the
vast Chinese market.
