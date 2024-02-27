Russia Receives 450 Mln Euros Worth Of Goods From EU Last Year, Says Bloomberg

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In the first nine months of 2023, the value of sub-sanctioned
technologies received by Russia from the European Union, which can
be used in warfare, amounted to 450 mln euros. Almost a quarter of
the goods came directly from European countries, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.
The publication does not specify what exactly refers to the
sub-sanctioned goods, which it calls "high-priority".
After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the publication
indicates, citing trade data, that the volume of trade in these
goods between the European Union and Russia has declined. However,
at the same time, exports of the same goods from European countries
to third countries have increased sharply. Through them, Russia
received those goods that did not come directly from Europe.
Among the countries involved in the supplies that bypassed
sanctions, the publication names Turkiye, the UAE, Serbia, and
China, as well as Russia's neighbours Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.
In addition, according to one of the newspaper's interlocutors,
trade data shows that some of the sub-sanctioned goods were
produced by subsidiaries and subcontractors of some European
companies operating abroad. They then exported them to Russia, also
through third countries.
The Kyiv School of Economics calculated that from January
through October 2023, Russia imported "combat goods" worth $8.77
bln. The list of these goods is similar to the European Union's
"high-priority" goods.
Representatives of the European Commission did not respond to
the publication's request for comment.
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107907642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.