Passengers' Choice: Popular Destinations From Baku Airport


2/27/2024 3:10:40 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport presents a list of 10 most sought-after international destinations attracting travelers.

Istanbul remains one of the most popular destinations from Baku airport due to its rich history, cultural attractions and business travel opportunities. AZAL, Turkish Airlines and AnadoluJet airlines operate daily flights to this route.

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, attracts attention with its picturesque places, hospitality and cultural heritage. Georgian Wings and the national carrier offer daily flights to this amazing city.

Passengers are also attracted to exciting destinations in the Middle East. From the luxurious oasis of Dubai to the cultural richness of Abu Dhabi, from the modern skyscrapers of Doha to the charm of Sharjah and the historical heritage of Kuwait, each of these destinations promises a unique experience. A number of airlines operate flights here: AZAL, FlyDubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airlines and Jazeera Airlines.

