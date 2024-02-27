Passengers' Choice: Popular Destinations From Baku Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport presents a list of 10 most
sought-after international destinations attracting travelers.
Istanbul remains one of the most popular destinations from Baku
airport due to its rich history, cultural attractions and business
travel opportunities. AZAL, Turkish Airlines and AnadoluJet
airlines operate daily flights to this route.
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, attracts attention with its
picturesque places, hospitality and cultural heritage. Georgian
Wings and the national carrier offer daily flights to this amazing
city.
Passengers are also attracted to exciting destinations in the
Middle East. From the luxurious oasis of Dubai to the cultural
richness of Abu Dhabi, from the modern skyscrapers of Doha to the
charm of Sharjah and the historical heritage of Kuwait, each of
these destinations promises a unique experience. A number of
airlines operate flights here: AZAL, FlyDubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi,
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airlines
and Jazeera Airlines.
