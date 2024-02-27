Leopard In Trap Dies Of Heart Attack In AJK's Jhelum Valley

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A common leopard has succumbed to cardiac arrest after being
held in trap in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Azernews reports, citing Daily Pakistan.
Wildlife officials told the publication that the big cat stepped
on a trap in Haryala, a mountain village near Patikka, and it
continued to free itself but was left hanging upside down for
hours.
Rescuers came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and
despite efforts by five personnel to rescue the leopard, it
breathed last around in noon.
The autopsy report revealed that the leopard died due to
hypovolemic shock - cardiac arrest - caused by being trapped for an
extended period.
Residents of Azad Kashmir and other hilly regions used to set
traps to catch wild boars, which were causing significant damage to
the common leopard (Panthera pardus) which is facing serious
threats in many parts of its habitat.
