Avdiivka Sector Update: Ukraine's Army Stabilizes Defense Lines Near Three Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stabilized their defense lines in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka, and Berdychi.

That's according to the Commander of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational zone of the Tavria Grouping over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 45 airstrikes, 935 artillery barrages, and 81 kamikaze drones. There have been 43 combat clashes. In the Avdiivka direction, the defense line has been stabilized in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka, and Berdychi," General Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.

According to the commander, Russia's offensive attempts near Novomykhailivka and Robotyne saw no success.

In the past 24 hours, Russia lost 347 men killed and wounded, as well as a main battle tank, seven armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, an ATGM, an SPG anti-tank system, and five trucks.

Ukraine also intercepted 255 enemy UAVs of various types and destroyed an ammunition depot.

"During the past day and night, before 6:00 on Tuesday, 11 Russian invaders were captured," Tarnavskyi added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fierce battles are underway in the Bakhmut direction where the enemy is pulling up manpower reserves.

Photo: General Staff