Russians Shell Bilozerka Community In Kherson Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, killing an 83-year-old woman, and proceedings have been initiated.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this, according to Ukrinform.



"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," the report says.

According to the investigation, on February 27, at about 3:20 p.m., the occupiers fired on the Bilozerka community of the Kherson region. The enemy attacked the civilian population with artillery.

shows consequences of night shelling of Korabelny distric

The Prosecutor's Office reported that an 83-year-old woman was found dead in one of the houses.

As reported, the Russian military shelled two villages in the Kherson region - Dniprovske and Lvove - at night and in the morning, causing destruction.