Philanthropists Deliver Almost 100 Generators To Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Philanthropists donated almost 100 generators to the Kherson region, which were received by residents of Kherson, Chornobaivka, and Novovorontsovka, as well as the military.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"Almost 100 generators were donated to the Kherson region. City One Development, together with the UNITA Civil Solidarity Foundation, continue to support those in difficult circumstances," the statement reads.
In particular, residents of Kherson, Chornobaivka, and Novovorontsovka received the devices. These devices will provide stable power to household appliances in the absence of an electricity supply.
Read also: Kherson
shows consequences of night shelling of Korabelny distric
Some of these generators have also been delivered to military units performing combat missions in the Kherson direction.
As reported earlier, 27 generators were delivered to Kherson for vital facilities in case of possible blackouts, this assistance came from the International Organization for Migration with the support of UHF.
