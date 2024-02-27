Russians Struck 10 Times With Drones In Nikopol District, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"10 UAV strikes, five artillery attacks. All day long, the Russian army was firing on the Nikopol district, District Center, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities," he wrote.
No people were injured. However, there were destructions: a utility company and an agricultural company, a private house, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged.
A truck and dry grass caught fire. Both fires have been extinguished.
As reported, at night, the occupants shelled the Nikopol district with artillery four times, firing more than two dozen shells.
