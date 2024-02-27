Brigade That Defends Avdiivka Goes On Rotation For First Time In Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which was defending Avdiivka, has gone on rotation for the first time in two years.

The brigade reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We are going on vacation. We are leaving with our heads held high. After two years of confrontation, we finally have a rotation. We will gain strength to fight the enemy again. We wish the units that have replaced us endurance and as many 'orcs' as possible," the statement reads.

The brigade expressed gratitude to the Avdiivka, Myrnohrad, and Pokrovsk civil-military administrations and the administration of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

"Without your support, it would have been much harder for us to hold back the Moscow horde. Your help is invaluable," the brigade emphasized.

As reported, on February 17, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and save lives and health.