ET CX+ Summit 2024 Reveals Dynamic Lineup, Redefining Customer Experience Strategies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, February 27, 2024: The ET CX+ Summit, a flagship event in the customer experience domain, is set to unfold its significant lineup and key details on February 28, 2024, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This announcement underscores the summit's significance as a premier gathering to revolutionise CX strategies and foster industry collaboration.



Key Highlights:



â- Showcasing the CX+ Summit's value proposition in empowering professionals for excellence in customer-centric practices.



â- Delivering transformative experiences with actionable strategies and best practices in customer experience management.



â- Professionals and executives in customer experience management, marketing, retention, loyalty, and business strategy across industries are the primary stakeholders. CX solution providers will also find immense value in the summit.



This pivotal confluence brings together top CX thought leaders, experts, and practitioners. The summit aligns with our mission of driving innovation and excellence in customer-centric practices.



The CX+ Summit includes keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, the CX Innovation Hub, boardroom discussions, a report launch, and networking opportunities. Each element is curated to empower attendees with actionable CX strategies.



Industry leaders such as Shilpa Shetty (Actor & Entrepreneur), Sanjay Khanna (AMEX), and Vinod Kannan (Vistara) will deliver keynote address respectively talking about different aspects of CX.



The event is set to host a panel featuring Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO of CASHe, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of ClearTrip, and Saif Khan, Managing Director & CEO of BSH Home Appliances, discussing the topic of 'CX Takes Center Stage for Growth'.



Some other noted topics that will be discussed include Next-Gen Brand Loyalty, Nurturing Long-term Customer Relationships, Conversational Commerce, and many more with leaders from brands like Mondelez, PwC India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and many more.



Some of the other notable speakers include Kishore Thota (Amazon India), Subrato Bandhu (Sprinklr), Sonalika Sarna (Salesforce), and Angira Agrawal (Exotel).



Their expertise will shape discussions and outcomes. Key partners and industry-leading brands such as Sprinklr, Salesforce, Exotel, Zoho CRM Plus and more are also expected to join these dignitaries.



Sharing his excitement on the event, Amit Gupta, Business Head, ETB2B Vertical, said, "As we unveil the dynamic lineup for the ET CX+ Summit 2024, we are charting a course to redefine customer experience strategies. This summit is not just an event; it's a strategic convergence of industry leadership where we empower professionals to navigate the next wave of customer-centric practices. Our commitment lies in fostering collaboration ainnovation, and setting new industry standards. Join us on this transformative journey as we lead the way in shaping the future of customer experience."





