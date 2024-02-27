Cho, Di Meo, Platt, Azzarello Headline Talented Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO Cleveland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present, will be on hand as FAN EXPO Cleveland today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.



Among the superstar writers and artists are Frank Cho (ï¿1⁄2Liberty Meadows," ï¿1⁄2Wolverine"), Simone Di Meo (ï¿1⁄2Batman and Robinï¿1⁄2), Stephen Platt (ï¿1⁄2Moon Knight,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Wolverineï¿1⁄2), Brian Azzarello (ï¿1⁄2Suicide Squad: Get Joker,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Wonder Womanï¿1⁄2), author Claudia Gray (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2House of Elï¿1⁄2), Tim Jacobus (ï¿1⁄2Goosebumps,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Spinetinglersï¿1⁄2), Greg Land (ï¿1⁄2Wolverine versus Predator,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Uncanny X-Men"), Jae Lee (ï¿1⁄2Seven Sons,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Stephen Kingï¿1⁄2s Dark Towerï¿1⁄2), Yanick Paquette (ï¿1⁄2Wonder Woman,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Incalï¿1⁄2), Kevin Maguire (ï¿1⁄2Justice League,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Defendersï¿1⁄2), and Joe Wos (ï¿1⁄2Cartoon Academyï¿1⁄2, ï¿1⁄2Charlie the Tunaï¿1⁄2).

Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented, and comics fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&Aï¿1⁄2s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more make the experience a canï¿1⁄2t-miss for comics lovers.



The field of creators also includes talents such as Heather Antos (Group editor, IDW Publishing), Sweeney Boo (ï¿1⁄2Harley Quinn,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Marvel Action Captain Marvelï¿1⁄2), Joe Corroney (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars,ï¿1⁄2 Lucasfilm), Kyle Higgins (ï¿1⁄2Radiant Black,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Mighty Morphinï¿1⁄2 Power Rangersï¿1⁄2), Matt Horak (ï¿1⁄2Spider Man/Deadpool,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Black Pantherï¿1⁄2), Stephanie Phillips (ï¿1⁄2Harley Quinn,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Rogue and Gambitï¿1⁄2), Tim Sheridan (ï¿1⁄2Alan Scott: The Green Lantern,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Flashpoint Beyondï¿1⁄2), Aaron Reynolds (ï¿1⁄2Effinï¿1⁄2 Birdsï¿1⁄2), Don Rosa (ï¿1⁄2Life & Times of Scrooge McDuckï¿1⁄2), Stephanie Williams (ï¿1⁄2Nubia and the Amazons,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Wakanda Foreverï¿1⁄2) and Thom Zahler (ï¿1⁄2My Little Pony,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Love and Capesï¿1⁄2), plus dozens of other local Northeast Ohio area writers and artists. The full list can be found at



The quality of the creators in Artist Alley mirrors that of the FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster, which features a first-rate list that includes The Lord of the Rings ï¿1⁄2four hobbitsï¿1⁄2 Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), Charlie Cox (ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Boardwalk Empireï¿1⁄2), legendary director Sam Raimi, Vincent Dï¿1⁄2Onofrio (Daredevil, ï¿1⁄2Law & Order: Criminal Intentï¿1⁄2), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars, ï¿1⁄2Fireflyï¿1⁄2), Brent Spiner (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: The Next Generation,ï¿1⁄2 Independence Day), ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 star Rose McGowan, ï¿1⁄2Harry Potterï¿1⁄2 standout Matthew Lewis and Jason Lee (ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 The Incredibles) and more.



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP Packages and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canadaï¿1⁄2, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallasï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Bostonï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouverï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Chicago, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

