GOVO Introduced Its Newest Gobuds Sport Earbuds At Only Rs. 1,299

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 27 February, 2024: GOVO, a challenger in the audio technology space recently introduced its newest addition to its earbuds line-up - GoBuds Sport. Take your runs to new heights with this exceptional product, your key to an exciting and energizing running experience.



The earbuds market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by factors such as rising consumer inclination towards portable audio devices, technological advancements in wireless connectivity, and the growing popularity of smart devices.



Speaking about the launch of the GoBuds Sport, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of GOVO expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to introduce the GoBuds Sport - your ultimate go-to audio upgrade for every moment. Whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the move, these earbuds redefine your listening experience with premium sound quality. With dynamic 12mm drivers for deep bass and true audio, every beat and melody carries you into the heart of your favourite tracks, immersing you in their energy like never before. Crafted with precision, our innovative design guarantees a snug and stable fit, featuring flexible hooks tailored for all-day wear. Experience comfort without compromise, regardless of the activity you're engaged in."



Here are the salient features of the GoBuds Sport:



Â· Comfort Secure Fit: Flexible and secure hook design for all-day comfort and stability



Â· 52 Hours Battery: Upto 52 hour battery life for non-stop music with type C input



Â· Water Resistant: IPX5 level of splash & water resistant, to enjoy your music carefree



Â· Gaming Mode: Eliminate all lags with less than 80ms latency and enjoy your favourite mobile games



Â· Rich Sound: Dynamic 12mm drivers for deep bass and true audio



Â· Bluetooth V5.3: Upto 30 feet of seamless connectivity



Â· Fast Charge: Fast charge your buds and enjoy your music non-stop



Â· ENC: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to deliver crystal clear calls



The GoBuds Sport is available at GOVO at an exclusive price of Rs.1,299/-. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour White.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...