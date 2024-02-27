Kuwaiti Participants Explore New Opportunities Amid Qatar Tech Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- A global business summit bringing together international entrepreneurs and investors in the Qatari capital on Tuesday should provide new opportunities to explore, Kuwaiti participants in the event agreed, underlining the significance of the gathering.

Besides allowing participants to explore these opportunities, Web Summit Qatar 2024 also provides a platform for the exchange of knowhow and expertise, members of the Kuwait-based Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity said.

Among the primary objectives of taking part in such an event is to keep abreast of the latest breakthroughs seen in the world of technology, according to Abdulaziz Al-Farhan, one of the Kuwaiti participants, citing the chance in bringing back home such tech knowhow.

The event also allows international entrepreneurs and investors the chance to interact with one another, which is an important step towards gaining more knowledge in the field, said Abdulrahman Al-Menefi, another participant from Kuwait.

Noora Al-Askar and Bader Al-Kathmi, a pair of Kuwaiti participants, both attached equal significance to the event, saying it would help keep afloat fledgling businesses and start-up enterprises, thanking the Kuwait-based center for giving them the opportunity to be a part of the gathering.

Another reason for the summit's importance is that it gives tech experts the chance to discover the most cutting-edge advancements in the field, allowing those who lag behind a chance to embrace such useful tools, they underlined.

Helping "connect a new generation of founders in the Middle East to investors, journalists, and customers," the event aims to develop an already fast-growing tech scene in the region," according to its official website. (end)

