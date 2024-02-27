Egypt Army Launches Aid Airdrop In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian army said on Tuesday it has carried out an airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France.

The aid airdropping, which took place in northern and central Gaza Strip, involves basic food supplies, the army's spokesman Col. Abdulhafeth Ghareeb said in a press statement.

The move came only one day after the Jordanian military conducted a similar operation, dropping urgent relief aid over Gaza coasts.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian army reportedly said it was ready to set up a new field hospital in Gaza to provide medical treatment for Palestinians injured in continued Israeli occupation attacks. (end)

