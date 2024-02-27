Kuwait Info. Min. Thanks Citizens, Residents For Deferential Celebration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi voiced Tuesday sincere thanks and gratitude to all citizens and residents and all state and private bodies for the civilized and deferential way of celebrating the country's national festivals.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Mutairi, who is also Chairman of the Permanent Committee for National Celebrations, said the committee was absolutely eager to ensure that the celebrations would be so smooth and beyond all expectations.

He underlined that the national festivals reflect citizens' and residents' sincere love and sentiments towards the dear nation, thanking everyone for celebrating with a highly patriotic and responsible spirit.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow joy, security and safety on the homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, while highly commending the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)

