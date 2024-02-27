Kuwait Embassies In Albania, Czech, And Singapore Celebrate Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti embassies in Albania, Czech Republic, and Singapore celebrated Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

Ambassador to Albania Faisal Al-Musaileem held the celebrations in Tirana, welcoming the President of Albania Bajram Begaj and other high-ranking officials, diplomats, and ministers.

In Prague, Ambassador to Czech Rashed Al-Hajeri held the commemorations in the presence of members of the senate and the chamber of deputies, and the deputy speaker.

In Singapore, Ambassador Ahmad Abdulrahman Al-Shuraim held the celebrations in the Singapore Edition hotel, welcoming officials like Senior Minister of State, parliament members, and other high-ranking officials and diplomats.

The three Kuwaiti Ambassadors were pleased with the important and respected attendance, while the valued guests expressed their gratitude for invitations and warm welcoming during celebrations marking Kuwait's National Day and Liberation Day. (end)

amq









