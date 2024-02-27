Militants Kill A Policeman, Injures 3 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- At least one policeman was killed while three others received injuries in an exchange of fire with miliants in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said officials on Tuesday.

A senior police official, District Police Officer Najeebur Rehman told media that a police team headed by a senior police officer headed to the Mata Katlang area of Mardan district in KPK on the reported presence of militants.

He said that upon spotting the police team, the militants opened fire and threw a hand grenade, confirming that a senior police officer was killed while three others received injuries in the exchange of fire.

The injured were shifted to the nearest government-run medical facility, he said, noting that the police also killed two militants during the exchange of fire.

The firing comes at a time when the country's KPK and Balochistan province have witnessed a hike in incidents of violence just before the February 8th general elections. (end)

