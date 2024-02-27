Saudi Arabia: We Are Doing Are Best To Solve Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman received in Riyadh on Tuesday the President of the Republic of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said Prince Mohammad received Zelenskyy in Riyadh for his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both sides tackled the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, ways to end the conflict, and the Saudi-Ukrainian relations.

From his side, Zelenskyy expressed his thanks and gratitude for the Saudi effort in the way of achieving peace and he hoped for further development and expanding the Saudi-Ukrainian relations. (end)

