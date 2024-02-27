Interior Minister, Bahraini Counterpart Talk Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunisia, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya met with his Bahraini counterpart, Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Tuesday.During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the two ministers discussed ways to develop cooperation between the interior ministries of the two brotherly countries in the security and police fields, and to exchange expertise.The ministers also discussed cooperation in security fields, and matters related to combating the drug scourge and all types of organized crime, as they stressed the importance of concerted Arab, regional, and international efforts to combat drugs and stop their smuggling across borders.The ministers affirmed the keenness of the two countries to develop cooperation in all fields, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, as they confirmed the convergence of views on various Arab issues, especially the Palestinian issue and the war in Gaza.Faraya lauded Bahrain's role in supporting Arab issues, stressing that Jordan seeks to deepen joint Arab cooperation in all fields.For his part, the Bahraini Minister of Interior commended Jordan's advanced positions in defending the Palestinian people and its humanitarian and relief efforts to support the steadfastness of the people in the Gaza Strip.The Bahraini minister also commended Jordan's efforts in combating the drug scourge.Minister Faraya had briefed his Bahraini counterpart on the outcomes of the quadrilateral meeting in Amman on Febreuary 17, and brought together the interior ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, to discuss joint efforts to combat the drug scourge.