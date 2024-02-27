Jordanian Aid Airdrops On Gaza Bring Joy To Hearts Of Gazas Across Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took to the streets to receive the aid airdropped by the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) planes, ignoring the pain and suffering from the Israeli aggression and its dangerous consequences.In light of the scarcity of aid entering the Strip and the harsh restrictions imposed by the occupation on the entry of aid into the Strip, along the western areas of the central and southern Gaza Strip, the airdrop operation carried out by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army was seen, with boxes of humanitarian aid being received by Gazans who are suffering from the shelling and the prevention of supplies by the occupation.Social media was also flooded with a large number of videos filmed by Gazans documenting the airdrop, showing the arrival of aid and the joy of the people of the Strip to receive it, while Gazans expressed their thanks through these videos to Jordan, its leadership, government, and people for this courageous and distinctive act.The director of the Youth Development Association in Deir al-Balah, Hilal Abu Asad, said: "We are facing an unprecedented scene and a commendable stance that expresses Jordan's continuous support for our Palestinian people, especially in light of these circumstances we are going through."He added, "Without a doubt, the aid that has arrived will have a role in alleviating the reality that various sectors of our people are living."For his part, the director of the National Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled, Jamal al-Razi, said that the airdrop of aid comes at a time when there is a severe shortage of food, adding: "We have great appreciation for the sincere Jordanian efforts in supporting and helping our people in the Gaza Strip and alleviating their suffering."He pointed out that in addition to the convoys of medical and food aid, there are Jordanian field hospitals that work to treat the wounded and sick.Hassan, a young Gazan, says that it is not strange for Jordan this continuous support in sending aid to the people of the Gaza Strip by land and air, as it was preceded by aid drops in the northern Gaza Strip, and providing the Jordanian field hospital with what it needs in Khan Yunis and Gaza.For his part, Haj Abu Muhammad expressed his deep gratitude to Jordan, its King, government and people, for the bridge of continuous aid to alleviate the consequences of the ongoing and continuous aggression on the Strip.The aid drops carried out by Jordan on Tuesday, and during the past period in cooperation with Arab and international bodies under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, aim at alleviating the consequences of the humanitarian catastrophe that the people in the Gaza Strip are living, and in confirmation of Jordan's firm and original position in the continuous support for the people in the Gaza Strip.