Army Chief Receives US Air War College Delegation

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Huneiti, met on Tuesday with a delegation from the US Air War College (AWC).Major General Huneiti discussed with the guest delegation aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in various military operational, training, and logistical fields in a way that serves the interests of the armed forces in the two friendly countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.