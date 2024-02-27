Palestinian Camps Residents In Jordan Say They Appreciate King's Support To Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Residents of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jordan conveyed their appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II for his unwavering support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip's people against Israel's continuous onslaught.According to camp residents, His Majesty has taken a number of well-known stances in favor of the Palestinian people's resilience in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The most recent of these positions involved His Majesty's clear orders to conduct multiple airdrops of medical supplies and relief goods to the Gaza population, who had given up on life altogether. The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) took up this mission, descending four military planes with parachutes full of food and ready meals to cover the entire Gaza Strip from north to south.They said, "His Majesty has warmed the hearts of all Jordanians and the honorable people of the nation, and has brought joy to the desperate people of Gaza in this courageous act that only great leaders can do."The camp residents stated that, as Jordanians, they are proud and humbled by their inspiring Hashemite leadership, and that they will remain loyal to their beloved King for the rest of their lives, responding his love with love and devotion with loyalty.