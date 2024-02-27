Amman Mayor, Tunisian Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 27 (Petra) -- Amman Mayor Youssef Shawarbeh and the Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan, Mufida Zaribi, discussed Tuesday, in Amman, enhancing cooperation in municipal and cultural work.Shawarbeh stressed the depth of relations between Tunisia and Jordan, adding, "There are great areas of cooperation between Amman and Tunis."He said the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) would support Tunis in the electronic services system and all fields.For her part, Ambassador Zaribi lauded GAM's efforts in supporting programmes and projects that improve the quality of living.She discussed strengthening cooperation on climate change, as the city of Amman has a strategic and action plan on climate, according to Shawarbeh.