Palestinian Killed At Israeli Military Checkpoint Near Occupied Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, February 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian near an army checkpoint on the road between Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews received the body of the victim, who was fatally shot by soldiers and pronounced dead on arrival at the Al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala.

