Maharashtra Government Extends Milk Subsidy Scheme By A Month

(MENAFN- KNN India) Maharashtra, Feb 27 (KNN) The Maharashtra government has announced an extension of its subsidy scheme benefiting milk producers by an additional month, according to a recent Government Order (GO), reported ET.

Under this scheme, effective until March 10, milk-producing farmers will receive direct financial support of Rs 5 per litre from the state government.

The allocated budget for this extension amounts to Rs 230 crore for the one-month period, which will be deposited directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The primary objective of this decision is to provide substantial relief to farmers engaged in milk production, irrespective of whether they supply to private entities or cooperative ventures.

The scheme, initially introduced on January 11, was initially set to conclude on February 10 but has now been extended, showcasing the government's commitment to supporting agricultural communities.

This initiative not only aids individual farmers but also contributes to bolstering the dairy industry as a whole.

By incentivising milk production through financial subsidies, the government aims to sustain and enhance the livelihoods of those involved in this vital sector.

The extension of the subsidy scheme underscores the state's proactive approach to agricultural welfare, recognising the significance of dairy farming in Maharashtra's economy.

With this extension, the Maharashtra government reiterates its dedication to fostering a conducive environment for agricultural prosperity, reaffirming its support for the dairy sector's sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)