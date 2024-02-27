PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 41,000 Crore Railway Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 27 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual inauguration ceremony on Monday, marked the commencement of approximately 2,000 railway infrastructure projects across India, collectively valued at Rs 41,000 Crore.

These projects encompass a wide array of developments including renovated stations, new underpasses, and over bridges.

Addressing the significance of these endeavours, PM Modi underscored the pivotal role of India's youth in the nation's development trajectory.

He emphasised that the youth are the primary architects and beneficiaries of a developed India.

These projects, he noted, are poised to generate substantial employment and self-employment opportunities for the country's burgeoning youth population.

Highlighting the magnitude and pace of the undertaken initiatives, PM Modi lauded the rapid progress of the projects, stating that the simultaneous execution of projects worth Rs 40,000 crore underscores the swift momentum of India's developmental journey.

The Amrit Bharat scheme, a flagship initiative of the railways ministry aimed at revitalising railway stations and modernising the network, featured prominently in Modi's address.

He expressed satisfaction that the revamped stations under this scheme would symbolise a blend of heritage and development.

During the ceremony, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations across 27 states and Union Territories, with an allocated budget exceeding Rs 19,000 crore.

These stations are slated to feature modern amenities such as roof plazas, landscaping, improved façades, and enhanced passenger facilities.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh and presided over the unveiling of 1,500 road over bridges and underpasses across 24 states and Union Territories, collectively valued at Rs 21,520 crore.

(KNN Bureau)