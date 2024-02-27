Manipur Govt To Introduce GST Amendment Bill In Upcoming Assembly Session

(MENAFN- KNN India) Imphal, Feb 27 (KNN) The Manipur government has decided to introduce an amendment bill concerning the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the forthcoming assembly session starting on February 28, according to a statement by a minister.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stated Sapam Ranjan, the state's Information and Public Relations Minister.

He announced that the 'Manipur Goods and Services Tax (6th Amendment Bill), 2024' will be presented during the upcoming assembly session.

Additionally, discussions on budget-related matters took place during the cabinet meeting. The reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, along with the revised estimates of the budget for 2023-24, are slated to be presented in the House.

Furthermore, the budget estimates for 2024-25 will be laid out during the session, which is scheduled to run until March 5.

Ranjan also highlighted that the cabinet has agreed to propose the implementation of the recommendations of the second National Judicial Pay Commission for providing allowances to the Manipur judicial service, effective from January 1, 2016, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive.

Additionally, the council of ministers has decided to introduce the 'Manipur Labour Laws (Exemption from Renewal of Registration and Licence by establishment) Manipur, Bill 2024' in the assembly.

The cabinet has also approved the direct purchase of 3.77 acres of land for the establishment of an automated testing station in the Imphal East district.

