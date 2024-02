(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE:SING ) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is entering into a contract with a leading American hotel chain. The proposed solar panel system is expected to be 219 which is expected to produce an estimated 6,021,634kWh over 25-years.

"We are honored and thrilled to have been selected for such a unique and impactful project," says Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "Our commercial solar division, led by Michael Ricci, continues to deliver contract wins and will continue to deliver meaningful contracted revenue for Boston Solar." As part of the project, Boston Solar will provide comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services which includes the design and installation of a custom solar energy system that's goal is to grow their partner's renewable energy portfolio and achieve their green initiatives.

"This is yet another great win for our commercial division," said Michael Ricci, Director of Commercial Solar at Boston Solar. "Our aim is to continue making renewable energy for businesses more accessible while nurturing lasting relationships with all of our commercial partners." This project is expected to have a significant impact and lasting contribution to both parties' renewable energy objectives for many years.

Boston Solar

Boston Solar has continually delivered commercial projects for marquee clients such as Fenway Park , a Federal Agency which additional information is expected soon on the progress of and now a global hotel chain. Management expects commercial projects to significantly outweigh residential in 2024 positioning Boston Solar profitable revenue growth. Boston Solar has built the largest commercial project pipeline in Company history, more announcements on these projects will be shared once available.

As the global focus increasingly shifts towards renewable energy, Boston Solar remains a pioneer for both residential and commercial clients, offering financially viable and sustainable solar energy solutions. This collaboration further emphasizes the company's commitment to advancing the transition towards a greener future.

Future announcements and updates will be provided as the project continues towards completion.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:



Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years. Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at:

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website ( ).

