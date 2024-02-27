AI Stock News Bite - Soundhound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trending Stock And Big Gainer For Investors

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN ) follows up on yesterday's rally and continues to gain momentum in today's trading. The stock is trading at $6.61, up $0.86, gaining 14.87% and had a day's high of $7.91. The day's high is also the 52 week high for the stock.

The stock is also trading well above its average volume as AI stock frenzy takes over.

The company's most recent news was February 21st when they announced that its voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT will be the first to go into full production with an international automaker. SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive was the first generative AI-enabled in-vehicle voice assistant on the market in April 2023, and will be available in Stellantis DS Automobiles starting next month, less than a year later.

