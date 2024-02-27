The Hong Kong Institution Of Engineers Our Dream City Primary Student Design Contest Inspiring Engineering Creativity, Building Tomorrow's Metropolis

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) is gearing up for its annual flagship event, the " Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 ," (HKEW) featuring a series of exciting activities and competitions. Among them, "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest 's preliminary round was conducted, shortlisting ten finalist teams whose entries will be exhibited at "Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival" (Carnival) from 1 to 3 March. In addition to appreciating the students' works, visitors can also vote for their favourite designs (public voting accounts for 30% of the total score). The finalists will also present their design concepts to the judging panel on day three (3 March) of the Carnival.



" Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest aims to inspire creativity and foster teamwork among primary school students, nurturing their interest in urban development and the field of engineering from a young age. The model works of the shortlisted teams primarily revolve around themes of environmental sustainability and creating liveable cities, incorporating concepts of artificial intelligence, innovative technologies, and the IoT into urban design, envisioning a green lifestyle in line with sustainable development.



In addition to the "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest, the Carnival will feature the final rounds of "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest and Engineer Alliance . There will also be interactive game booths, contests related to engineering, photo spots, and exciting performances. The event welcomes the participation of the public.





Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Carnival

Date

1 March 2024 (Friday): 5 pm – 6 pm



2 March 2024 (Saturday): 10 am – 6 pm



3 March 2024 (Sunday): 10 am – 6 pm

Day 1



Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Opening Ceremony

VIP and Media Tours "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest – Model exhibition Public opening hours: 5pm – 6pm

Day 2



"Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest – Final competition

"Engineer Alliance" Knowledge Quiz Competition "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest – Model exhibition Day 3



Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Closing Ceremony

Engineer Alliance Final Speech and Awards Presentation "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest and Awards Presentation Venue

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (Free Public Entry)



About the HKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong.