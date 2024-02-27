Technology Holdings Launches TH Healthcare & Life Sciences: Revolutionizing The Healthcare Investment Banking Landscape,...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Technology Holdings , a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, proudly announces the launch of TH Healthcare & Life Sciences , its specialist healthcare investment banking division. TH Healthcare & Life Sciences will leverage Technology Holdings 23 years of healthcare transaction expertise, global reach with a presence in 9 countries and deep healthcare and life sciences sector knowledge.

TH Healthcare & Life Sciences leverages decades of relationships with key healthcare strategic buyers and private equity funds with a specialized, dedicated team of healthcare investment bankers allowing TH Healthcare & Life Sciences to strategically position healthcare and life sciences businesses and continue to achieve outstanding results for its clients.

“We are excited to announce the launch of TH Healthcare & Life Sciences, serviced by a dedicated team of healthcare investment bankers globally across 9 countries and 5 continents. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey that leverages our two decades of healthcare and life sciences domain expertise, extensive global strategic buyer and private equity network in healthcare and life sciences and understanding of key valuation drivers in the sector,” said Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings .

Technology Holdings has closed more than 19 Healthcare and Life Sciences transactions with the most recent ones being:



The sale of The Kinetix Group, a Life Sciences Commercialization and Marketing company, to Petauri Health

The sale of SUAZIO, A Data-Driven Life Sciences and MedTech Strategic Consultancy, to NAMSA

The sale of C-Clear Partners, a leading Salesforce, Veeva & Microsoft partner and Marketing Automation company Atom Ideas, to Valantic

The sale of Worrell Design, a Healthcare and MedTech Design and Innovation Consultancy, to Veranex

The sale of Across Health, an Omnichannel Life Sciences and Medical Communications Leader, to Precision Medicine Group

The sale of Insight Product Development, a Healthcare Innovation Consultancy, to Nemera The sale of Blue Latitude Health, a leading Healthcare Marketing Consultancy, to Fishawack Health

