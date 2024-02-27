BYD Shortlisted In The Top Three For The 2024 World Car Awards

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--At the Geneva Motor Show on February 26, the World Car Awards announced the top three finalists for 2024. BYD's models, the BYD SEAL and the BYD DOLPHIN, excelled among a host of competitors, securing spots in the top three for the "World Car of the Year" and "World Urban Car" categories, respectively, and progressing to the final round of the competition. BYD makes history as the first and only Chinese carmaker to be shortlisted in the top three for the "World Car of the Year" category.

Regarded as the top three automotive accolades globally, the "World Car Awards," "European Car of the Year," and "North American Car of the Year" are highly esteemed. Dubbed the "Oscars of the automotive world", the "World Car Awards" is particularly celebrated for its emphasis on international models, positioning it as a highly anticipated event within the global automotive industry. BYD's exceptional performance highlights its status as a global leader in the New Energy Vehicle space.

These two models, with their distinctive design, cutting-edge technology, and robust safety features, captured the interest of over 100 automotive media experts from 29 countries. In 2023, the BYD SEAL and BYD DOLPHIN achieved five-star ratings in Euro NCAP and ANCAP tests. Notably, BYD SEAL was also nominated for the final European Car of the Year 2024.

As a frontrunner in the new energy vehicle sector, BYD achieved a milestone with over 3 million new energy vehicle sales in 2023, securing the top spot in global sales, for the second year in a row and breaking into the top ten global automotive brands - a first for a Chinese automaker.

So far, BYD's new energy vehicles have a substantial presence across over 70 countries and regions on six continents, encompassing more than 400 cities. In 2023, BYD emerged as a frontrunner in new energy vehicle sales across various international markets, including Thailand, Singapore, Colombia, and Brazil, garnering extensive consumer acclaim and preference.

Aligning with the World Car Awards' mission to foster continual innovation in the automotive sector, BYD is committed to building a comprehensive zero-emission new energy solution through technological innovations. It aims to enhance consumer travel experiences, spearhead the new energy vehicle industry's growth, and actively contribute to the automotive industry's transformation and progress. Looking ahead, BYD will steadfastly pursue its vision to "Cool the Earth by 1°C," continually driving the industry's green and low-carbon transformation and global sustainable development.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink