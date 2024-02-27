Sri Lankan Government Announces US$ 1 Million Aid For Gazan Children

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, February 27: The Sri Lankan cabinet on Tuesday decided to launch a Children of Gaza fund and announced that the government would contribute US$ 1 million to it. It will be distributed through UN agencies.

The government also asked ministries and departments to forego Iftar parties during the month of Ramadan and contribute to the fund instead.

The government also said that public contributions could be deposited in account number: 7040016 at the Bank of Ceylon Taprobane branch and the receipt should be forwarded to WhatsApp No: 0779730396

