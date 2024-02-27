Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol
Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera
reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 3.60 price target. Abstract:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) announced that the FDA has granted Orphan
Drug Designation (ODD) in the US for its lead drug candidate CardiolRx for
the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis (RP).
Importantly, the FDA's decision was based on pre-clinical data as well as
initial clinical data from the ongoing RP phase II study. This is excellent
news, as in our view it indicates that the undisclosed data from the phase
II study that was reported to the FDA is in all likelihood favourable.
Based on this encouraging news, we see our positive assessment of
CardiolRx's prospects in RP confirmed. The ODD will provide the company
with attractive benefits, including seven years of market exclusivity. In
addition, the company announced the completion of patient enrolment in the
phase II RP study and confirmed that topline results are expected to be
published in Q2 2024. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target
of USD 3.60 (€3.30). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol
Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian
Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD
3,60. Zusammenfassung:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) gab bekannt, dass die FDA in den USA die
Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) für seinen führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten
CardiolRx zur Behandlung von Perikarditis, einschließlich rezidivierender
Perikarditis (RP), erteilt hat. Wichtig ist, dass die Entscheidung der FDA
auf präklinischen Daten sowie ersten klinischen Daten aus der laufenden
RP-Phase-II-Studie basiert. Dies ist eine ausgezeichnete Nachricht, da sie
unserer Ansicht nach darauf hindeutet, dass die nicht veröffentlichten
Daten aus der Phase-II-Studie, die der FDA gemeldet wurden, aller
Wahrscheinlichkeit nach positiv sind. Aufgrund dieser ermutigenden
Nachrichten sehen wir unsere positive Einschätzung der Aussichten von
CardiolRx in RP bestätigt. Die ODD wird dem Unternehmen deutliche Vorteile
bieten, darunter eine siebenjährige Marktexklusivität. Darüber hinaus gab
das Unternehmen den Abschluss der Patientenrekrutierung in der RP-Studie
der Phase II bekannt und bestätigte, dass die ersten Ergebnisse
voraussichtlich im zweiten Quartal 2024 veröffentlicht werden sollen. Wir
Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD 3,60 (€3,30).
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
