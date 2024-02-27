The Platform Group AG completes integration of fashionette

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

February 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announced the transfer of the former fashionette business unit to a dedicated subsidiary. As of March 2024, the fashionette activities will be transferred to fashionette GmbH, based in Düsseldorf. At the Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2023, a capital increase against contribution in kind of The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was resolved. The merger of the companies fashionette and The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was implemented in Q4 2023. The company name was changed to The Platform Group AG. "Since the merger, the activities of the former fashionette were not organized into a separate unit. As planned in 2023, we have now organized the company into a limited liability company (GmbH) in order to complete the holding structure at parent company (AG) level. As such, the last step of the merger has been completed and the structure of The Platform Group AG is final," said Dr.

Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG. Laura Vogelsang and Dr. Dominik Benner were appointed Managing Directors of fashionette GmbH. Beneath the holding company The Platform Group AG, there are now the companies fashionette GmbH, Brandfield BV and The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG. Future acquisitions will be included in the individual companies; reporting will be segment-based.



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.



