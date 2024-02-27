The Belgian Waffle Co Launches“Hunt For The Coolest Fans” Campaign With Gen Z Star Palak Tiwari

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Belgian Waffle Co , reveals its latest campaign: ' Hunt for the Coolest Fans ' along with Gen Z Star Palak Tiwari. Known for her vibrant personality, she perfectly embodies the spirit of the " Coolest Fan " campaign. Her widespread appeal among Gen Z audiences makes her an ideal choice to inspire participants to unleash their creativity while relishing their favorite waffles from the No. 1 waffle brand in India.



'Hunt For The Coolest Fans' Campaign with Gen Z Star Palak Tiwari





The campaign concept is all about capturing the essence of enjoying delicious waffles in a fun and creative way. The #MyWaffleMove contest participants will have a chance to win iPhone 15, Bose Headphones, Boat Smartwatches, and 1000+ vouchers from the Belgian Waffle Co, perfect to engage the brand's target audience. It's a celebration of individuality and the love for exquisite waffle experiences.





“We are excited to have Palak Tiwari to represent all our cool fans who brim with joy while relishing their favorite waffles, at our stores or in the comfort of their homes.

Her energy and enthusiasm align perfectly with the spirit of the 'Coolest Fan' campaign. We believe she will inspire our participants to bring their best moves forward for the contest," said Vrushali Parab, Head of Marketing at The Belgian Waffle Co.





In a delightfully playful video , the vivacious Palak Tiwari is spotted indulging her favorite Triple Chocolate waff-wich at The Belgian Waffle Co's flagship store at Chowpatty. She showcases her unique " Waffle Move ", combining the joy of devouring the treat with some fun dance moves. Palak, a true waffle aficionado, extends a lively invitation to all her fans, encouraging them to join the excitement of the #MyWaffleMove contest.





After receiving a lot of traction in the pre-buzz phase by the leaked employee footage and various meme pages creating fun content around the same, the brand is now keeping the excitement levels high amongst its target by collaborating with influencers across different sectors like lifestyle, food & entertainment. The campaign will further see social media collaborations with brands like Boat, Swiggy, and other on-ground activations to enhance campaign reach further.





Join Palak Tiwari and The Belgian Waffle Co in the ultimate celebration of waffles, creativity, and fun! Groove, play, and win with the #MyWaffleMove.





For more information about the contest, visit:

.





About Belgian Waffle Co

Owned and operated by Bloombay Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., The Belgian Waffle Co was founded in India in 2015.

Being the largest waffle brand in India, with over 500 stores across 180+ cities, the brand embarks on a delightful journey of taste and texture, tantalizing your senses with every bite.





Driven by innovation and an intuitive understanding of consumer preferences, the brand has always embraced modern trends and digital marketing, effortlessly connecting with a new generation of food enthusiasts, particularly the vibrant and tech-savvy GenZ audience.





The brand has been making a mark and receiving quite a few accolades since its inception, with recent awards to its kitty including prestigious ET 'QSR chain of the year', India Food forum's 'Most Admired Retailer of the Year', ET DigiPlus 'Best Digital Campaign targeting Millennials' to name a few.