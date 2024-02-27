Vinfast Wins Double Awards At Indonesia International Motor Show 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - At the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), VinFast was awarded two prestigious honors: "Favorite SEA Premier Launch" and "Best Booth Car" . These awards, achieved during VinFast's inaugural brand launch in Indonesia, further solidify the company's strong reputation and growing presence within the regional market.
MENAFN27022024003551001712ID1107907113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.