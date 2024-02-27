Investornewsbreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) Appoints Dan Mathieson As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean technology company redefining power conversion technologies, today announced the addition of Dan Mathieson as a strategic advisor to the company. Mathieson will work with Hillcrest's executive team to deliver new business expansion opportunities both domestically and internationally.“Dan is a genuine innovator driven by a commitment to propel Canada forward,” said Hillcrest's Chief Executive Officer Don Currie.“Over the past two decades, he's successfully demonstrated his ability to drive progress and push boundaries to propel his community forward. During that time, he also cultivated a valuable network of like-minded leaders globally and will play a pivotal role in ensuring Hillcrest's successful advancement. On behalf of the board and the entire Hillcrest team, we extend a warm welcome to Dan and eagerly anticipate our collaboration.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol HEAT, on the OTCQB Venture Market as HLRTF and on the Frankfurt Exchange as 7HI. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at



