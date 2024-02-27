Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Strategic Appointment Of New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT)

today announced its appointment of Danielle De Rosa as its new chief financial officer effective March 1, 2024. A multifaceted, analytical and results-driven professional, Rosa brings more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of financial services and operational functions including serving as a public company CFO.“With the national launch of our highly anticipated functional beverage, Safety Shot, our revenue and operations structure are changing rapidly. We're bringing Danielle on board to benefit from her strategic and diligent approach to managing growth, cash flow, inventory, and operations,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John.“She's successfully managed growing teams and assets at public and private companies. We're pleased to welcome her aboard.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content, boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase at



and

. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot recently announced plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN