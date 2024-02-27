Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Names Tech Veteran As Newest Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider (“MSSP”), has appointed a seasoned tech executive to its board of directors. The company announced that Brett Chugg has joined the board and provide strategic support and guidance as the company focuses on the next stage of growth underpinned by its software-first product platform strategy. Chugg brings a depth of experience to his board role, including his most recent service as senior managing director at Koch Disruptive Technologies, a venture and growth equity investment group at Koch Industries. Prior to joining Koch, Chugg served in a variety of positions, including as director on several high-growth company boards, such as Insightec, Vayyar, Valo Health, Shine Technologies and Cohere Communications. Chugg has a proven track record as an investor and leader in technology with global, multi-industry experience including hardware, software, manufacturing, healthcare and petrochemical markets.

“CISO Global is undergoing transformative growth,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“This is a pivotal time for Brett to join our company and further enable its continued evolution with his deep experience, strategic capabilities and highly sought after business acumen. He shares our vision of the critical role our talent and software-first solutions are playing in outpacing competitors with our leading managed security and compliance services.”

About

CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a top 25

managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider

that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine-learning ("ML")-powered

product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met.

.

