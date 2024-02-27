The Ark Launches Its Latest And Most Powerful Projects In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ark has unveiled its most significant and first launch to date in New Cairo, with an exceptional location centrally located within the vibrant Fifth Settlement area. This highly anticipated announcement encompasses two flagship projects: CLIFF and EDGE , both on The Ark land.

The grand reveal was introduced during a spectacular launch event on The Ark's site in attendance of Eng. Mohamed Amin El Dokhmesy, CEO and board member of The Ark, along with prominent figures from various sectors.

This launch is a significant step as part of The Ark's strategy is to meet the market's growing needs and introduce both a unique lifestyle and work experiences, where The Ark area is also located in the most vital zone of New Cairo, at the intersection of Ninety Street with Mohamed Nagib Axis and in a very spacious area. The location provides easy access to all facilities and surrounding areas.

Eng. El Dokhmesy stated that this launch marks a powerful phase in the history of the Egyptian real estate market as some of the largest and most important economic entities in Egypt are working on CLIFF and EDGE by the board members of“The Ark”. The Ark is a collaborative effort, a fusion of four incredible Egyptian business groups: Al Organi Group, Al Safy Group, AbdelMaksoud Group, and Arabella Group. Each bringing a unique expertise from industries spanning construction, technology, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, automotive, retail and real estate.

Meanwhile, Morad Helmy, CCO of The Ark, emphasized the numerous outstanding services and facilities The Ark projects present, which results from extensive research and comprehensive studies the projects have undergone.

Helmy added that alongside a prime location, the projects feature a range of exceptional services and facilities, such as state-of-the-art security and safety devices surrounding all areas, advanced fire fighting equipment, and an underground car parking spanning up to 4 floors with easy access for individuals with special needs. Additionally, the project incorporates extensive use of solar energy, making it environmentally friendly and aligned with sustainable development strategies.

EDGE is one of the most prominent serviced residences as it stands out from others by achieving the highest level of luxury in its lavish residential units, fully automated by Vimar Italy,

making it an ideal place to live in, as it is serviced by a world class hotel, first of its own in Egypt. The residential apartments vary between penthouses, duplexes, along with 1/2/3 bedroom apartments and studios of various sizes, each with dedicated private parking areas and private swimming pools, lounges, etc. within each building.

Additionally, the establishment boasts state-of-the-art gymnasiums, comprehensive sports and health centers, and an array of versatile meeting rooms, providing ample space and facilities for various activities and gatherings. The ground floors consist of various commercial spaces and green areas surrounding all units and designated walking areas.

CLIFF, on the other hand, provides the best and most upscale working environment suitable for all business types. The project offers sophisticated workspaces that have been extensively studied and uniquely executed, including offices, bridge offices, and loft offices with private entrances creating all sorts of opportunities for businesses in a strong and well-designed product mix.

“We are committed to providing distinctive life experiences, and we look forward to these projects contributing to enriching Egyptian society and improving the quality of life in New Cairo. At The Ark, we believe that innovation and excellence are the keys to realizing our vision of transforming real estate into places that combine comfort, sustainability, and urban development,” added engineer Morad Helmy.

In his speech, Eng. El Dokhmesy expressed gratitude to all investors participating in the project, particularly the Libyan investors of OUIA Real Estate Investment Company and Lafico for Foreign Investments, as well as the Saudi investors of Al Nada International Group and MMS Holdings.

Eng. El Dokhmesy also extended his thanks to all project consultants, including Lead Consultant & Architect – Raef Fahmi, Project & Consultant Manager – Hill International, Osama Okail's TIS and Roads Consulting (ICE), Hussein Okail's Structural Consulting (ICE), and Ashraf Shawky's Structural Consulting – Mentor Consulting Group (MCG), in addition to Project Management – Winslow Taylor, Brand Consultant – Longe Black, Animation & Visual Consultant – NARA Studios, HVAC Consultant – MULTICLIMA, Electrical Consultant – ESO Consult, Plumbing and Firefighting Consultant – MITO Consult, Contractors – JV CCC & Abnaa Sinai, Arabella Construction, OCULUS for Interior Design, and consultancies HKS, and ADSA.

Architect Raef Fahmi, Lead Consultant for The Ark, highlighted how the project took a long period, starting from research and study to execution and delivery. He stressed how architectural design contributed to unique engineering solutions to address various life challenges. This ultimately leads to the realization of the project's overall strategy, which is to create a sense of emotional happiness within the units of The Ark project. This achievement was made possible through the significant collaborative efforts of the investors involved in the project.

The Ark, a result of diverse investments and partnerships, includes specialized entities such as spaces by IWG, KIMPTON Hotel – IHG, and Corinthia Hotel in the hospitality sector. Their collaboration has led to the establishment of a luxurious hotel and service system, the first of its kind in New Cairo and the Fifth Settlement.

Mohamed El Samman, Managing Director of Longe Black, delved into the intricate process of crafting The Ark's distinctive branding. With a focus on transparency, he shared insights into the meticulous design journey undertaken for both projects, CLIFF and EDGE, unraveling the creative vision and conceptualization that shaped the brand's visual identity.

El Samman explained how the emotional essence, representing the spirit of happiness and the localization of smiles in The Ark units, can be embodied. This process aligns with the developer's vision and strategy for the visual identity of both projects. El Samman also emphasized the crucial role of branding in achieving corporate success and creating a mental image of the project in the minds of the audience. This meticulous approach ultimately led to the well-thought-out visual and strategic presentation of both projects in all their details.

Engineer Abdelrahman Badr, the commercial consultant for The Ark and CEO of Bold Routes, expressed confidence in the project's marketability. Anticipating a seamless sale process, Badr highlighted the inclusion of all anticipated features tailored to meet the purchasing power of both the Egyptian and Arab markets, underlining the project's alignment with regional consumer preferences and demands.

The Ark solidifies its position as a strong player in the real estate market, both locally and globally. With this new launch, the real estate developer reinforces its commitment to delivering quality and innovation in all its projects. The success of CLIFF and EDGE in the market is anticipated, contributing to enhancing New Cairo's status as a preferred destination for living and investing in the Middle East region.