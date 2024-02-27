Hal H. Tanner, III Joins The NCSSA Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Midcoast Properties, Inc. is excited to announce that Hal H. Tanner, III has been elected to the North Carolina Self Storage Association Board of Directors. Hal has been a licensed real estate professional for the self storage brokerage firm, Midcoast Properties, since 2020 and has worked diligently to secure numerous transactions and attractive terms for his clients.



Hal has over 30 years of business experience, holding key executive leadership roles that has contributed to his success in the commercial real estate field. During his career, he has served on numerous industry and local community boards in leadership positions. Hal is eager to share his prior board experiences and his knowledge and relationships in the self storage industry with all members of the NCSSA. He is also committed to the board's mission of continuously improving the value NCSSA members receive from the association.



Hal resides in Goldsboro, NC with his family and two dogs. He enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time along with relaxing in the beautiful coastal areas of North Carolina.



For a complimentary and confidential Broker Price Opinion of your self storage property, give Hal a call at 919-922-5757 or email him at Hal MidcoastProperties. Hal looks forward to hearing from you!



