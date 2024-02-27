Qatar Museums Presents Partner Exhibitions And Commissions At Design Doha Biennial

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has revealed a wide array of partner exhibitions and commissioned works as part of Design Doha.

The biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the Mena region has kicked off with a week of special events and exhibition openings running until February 28, with programming running through August 5.

Established under the leadership of QM's chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Design Doha will be a new platform for practitioners from across the Arab world, helping to build professional pathways and engage with the acclaimed design professionals from around the world who will convene at the event.

Design Doha events are taking place within Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD). The commissions which will be presented as part of Design Doha are: Desert by Amine El Gotaibi (The Ned), Doha Dragon by Joris Laarman (Msheireb), and Afterimage of the Beginning by Choi Byung Hoon (National Museum of Qatar).

The exhibitions which will be presented as part of Design Doha are:“Room of Azerbaijan” at M7 - Profiles Café (until February 28);“Craft and Symbol: The Evolution of Contemporary Design in Turkey” at Galleria, MDD (until February 28);“Infinite Stitches: Weaving a Dance between Tradition and Trend" at M7 - The Cutting Studio (until March 30);“Embrace Blue” at Sahat Al Nakheel, MDD (until March 30); Msheireb to Milan FROMM. Studio, at M7 (until March 8); "The World As We Know It Is Changing" at Galleria, MDD (until February 28);“Cultural Kinship” at M7, Studio 7 (until March 30);“Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads” at M7, Learning Space (until March 30);“Forgotten Spaces: An Immersive Installation of Carpets and Tapestries” at Galleria, MDD (until March 30);“Virtual Visions and DAUP” - Interactive Installation by Qatar University at Sahat Al Nakheel, MDD (until February 29); Jalset Sawa Booth by Studio EF at M7 – 1st Floor (until March 30);“Momental Contemplation” at Msheireb Company House (until March 30);“Dalu: The Home of Artistic Collaborations” at Galleria, MDD (until March 30);“Bariid” by Altqadum at Sahat Al Wadi, MDD (until March 30); Kuwait Design Hub: An Eco-Cultural Tapestry at Galleria, MDD (until February 28); Bunch of Mottos at Galleria, MDD (until March 30); Anatomy of a Majlis at Galleria, MDD (until March 9); Sonic Fields at Liwan Design Studios and Labs (until March 30); Jotun Space at Galleria, MDD (until March 30); Ripples Of Hope by Asma Derouiche at M7, Studio7.

