QCB Governor Meets Indian Minister For Railways And Communications

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani met on Tuesday with the Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reports QNA. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to consolidate them in the financial and banking fields.

