Fifty One East Hosts Fourth Edition Of Jalabiyas & Kaftans Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fifty One East, 'Qatar's favourite department store', has unveiled the fourth edition of its Jalabiyas & Kaftans Exhibition, showcasing the latest collections from both local and regional design houses.

Hosted on Level 1 of Fifty One East at Lagoona Mall, the opening event was attended by guests and participating designers. Running until April 11, the exhibition underscores Fifty One East's steadfast dedication to nurturing and promoting local and regional talents, empowering them to thrive in the dynamic fashion landscape, a statement said.

The event serves as an invaluable platform for designers to unveil their creativity to a broader audience while fostering direct connections with their discerning clientele.

This year's exhibition marks a significant milestone with its unprecedented growth, boasting the largest number of exhibitors to date. Featuring a stellar lineup of 28 established and emerging designers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, visitors can explore an extraordinary array of meticulously crafted collections, tailored for the upcoming Ramadan season.

The showcase highlights intricately embroidered Ramadan-ready collections, exuding the essence of the season with Oriental styles encapsulated by traditional charm and contemporary flair. Radiating timeless elegance, these creations offer women a diverse spectrum of options, boasting vibrant hues and innovative designs suitable for every occasion, the statement added.

