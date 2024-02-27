French Media Stress Significance Of Amir's Visit In Strengthening Ties, Stopping Gaza Aggression

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French media highlighted the state visit that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani begins Tuesday to Paris, especially as it comes within the framework of the endeavor of the State of Qatar and the French Republic to strengthen their cooperation relations and take them to broader horizons.

The visit comes under important international and regional circumstances as the war against Gaza and efforts to stop the aggression on the Strip continue, especially through Qatari mediation in this context.

In a lengthy article published today under the title 'At the heart of the truce negotiations in Gaza... the Elysee receives the Amir of Qatar', the French newspaper Le Monde said that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani comes at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.

In addition to discussing bilateral relations and enhancing economic and trade cooperation, His Highness the Amir's talks with the French President will also deal with negotiations on a ceasefire between 'Hamas and Israel' in Gaza, the newspaper stated, noting the role played by the State of Qatar in this context and pointing to Qatar's role in reaching the truce that was implemented in Gaza at the beginning of last November.

For its part, the France 24 website highlighted the importance of His Highness the Amir's visit to Paris. In an article under the title "The Amir of Qatar pays a state visit to France and discusses with President Macron the situation in Gaza," it noted that HH the Amir's visit coincides with intensive international efforts in which Qatar plays a prominent role to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, especially after Paris hosted talks for this goal last weekend.

Le Figaro newspaper wrote an article entitled 'The war between Israel and Hamas: The Amir of Qatar is to arrive in Paris', in which it emphasized the strong ties between France and Qatar and highlighted the importance of economic relations between the two countries and their growth in recent years to take a strategic turn, stressing the importance of the role of the State of Qatar in the ongoing negotiations within the framework of international efforts to stop the war against the Gaza Strip.

The French newspaper Le Parisien stressed the importance of His Highness the Amir's visit to Paris and its role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

The newspaper noted the importance of further developing economic cooperation between the two countries by organizing roundtables on economic partnership and strategic investment projects.

MENAFN27022024000067011011ID1107907017