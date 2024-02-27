Amir Accorded Official Reception In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony Tuesday upon his arrival at the Invalides Palace in Paris, France.

Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu led well-wishers to welcome His Highness the Amir.

The reception ceremony started with playing the Qatari and French national anthems before His Highness the Amir reviewed the Guard of Honour, consisting of the land forces, air forces, and national Gendarmerie. His Highness the Amir then shook hands with members of the French official delegation and senior officials.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Paris Tuesday on a two-day state visit to the friendly French Republic, where His Highness the Amir will meet with President Emmanuel Macron and several senior officials.

His Highness was welcomed, upon his arrival at Orly International Airport, by Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire, Ambassador of Qatar to France Sheikh Ali bin Jassim al-Thani, Ambassador of the French Republic toQatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre, and members of Qatar's embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and an official delegation.

MENAFN27022024000067011011ID1107907015