(MENAFN- 3BL) The SAC has entered a new chapter marked by a new name, new look, and more. Though the world and our industries have transformed significantly, our purpose remains paramount. Amidst the changing conditions and increased urgency, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition has entered a new era. As part of its ongoing evolution and commitment to scale impact further, we are unveiling a new name, new look, and more. You can read more about this new chapter in our blog post titled, Introducing Cascale, a New Era for the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

