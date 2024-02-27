The Arizona Diversity Council Announces Its 2024 Women In Leadership Symposium Woman Of The Year Awardee

(MENAFN- 3BL) PHOENIX, February 27, 2024 /3BL/ - The Arizona Diversity Council (AZDC) announces Mary Mitchell, Co-CEO of Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) as its 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year awardee. Mitchell will be recognized at the annual Arizona Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 taking place from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PT at 4035 S. Riverpoint Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85040. The 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium theme,“Leading with Heart: Empathy, Ethics & Excellence” is a call to action for women to elevate their impact and drive positive change while exploring their identity, leadership and contributions in workplaces and communities.

“We are pleased to announce Mary Mitchell as our 2024 Woman of the Year Awardee,” said Onjalai Brown, Senior Partnership Development & Event Programmer for the Arizona Diversity Council.“She embodies the values of service, advocacy for women's equity and leadership. Mary's expertise in community building, collaborative practices and team-oriented design showcases how women can lead with heart, empathy and excellence.”

Mitchell has served the Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council for more than 25 years and has held various roles in fund development, finance, volunteer services, membership and community engagement. Before becoming Co-CEO and previously Interim Co-CEO, Mitchell served three years as Deputy Director and co-lead of the council's senior leadership team.

“The Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equity in workplaces and communities,” said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council.“We invite you to join us for the Arizona Women in Leadership Symposium as we lead with heart!”

The conference will feature moderator, Tram Mai, Anchor/Reporter, 12 News and panelists, Jamie Boggs, Vice President-Athletics, Grand Canyon University; Cheryl Brown, Chief People Officer, Credit Union West; Wendy Ferrill, Vice PResident | Worldwide Sales, BWH Hotels; Jackie McCormick, Chief People and Culture Officer, OneAZ Credit Union; and Silvana Soares, VP of Talent, Discount Tire.

The host sponsor of the event is the University of Phoenix. Additional event sponsors include Carlisle, Discount Tire and Fennemore. To learn more information about the event visit or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Onjalai Brown at ... .

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit .

About the Arizona Diversity Council

The Arizona Diversity Council (AZDC), a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Through various events and programs, the AZDC serves as a resource for DEIB best practices and leadership development in the Arizona region. For more information about the Arizona Diversity Council, please visit .

